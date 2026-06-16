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Scientists alarmed as Antarctica records ‘absolutely crazy’ winter temperatures 20°C above normal
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Scientists alarmed as Antarctica records ‘absolutely crazy’ winter temperatures 20°C above normal

Melting ice in Antarctica could have a devastating impact globally

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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