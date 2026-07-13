Stomach pain is one of the most common side effects of popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic, yet one woman discovered a cure in an unexpected place, as she was prescribed a bottle of Diet Coke to ease the pain.

You might think that Diet Coke only has a negative impact on your body despite the 'healthier' branding, yet its components can seemingly prove to be vital in clearing issues that traditional medicine and more 'scientific' methods simply cannot.

As reported by the Sun, one 63-year-old woman living in Massachusetts discovered this after she began suffering from a burning pain on the right side of her torso after taking semaglutide – the primary ingredient in Ozempic – for just over a year.

Attempts to ease the pain with over-the-counter acid reflux medication had proved to be fruitful, so she sought out health advice from medical professionals, who in turn discovered a gastric bezoar – a large stomach mass – hiding within her body.

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One woman discovered that Coke was the answer to abdominal pain and nausea that she suffered as a result of a stomach mass (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This condition is relatively rare and is often caused by the build up of plant fibers of hair within the body, something that can be caused if you eat a lot of pineapples, raisins, celery, or other similar foods.

Doctors advised her to immediately stop taking the weight loss jabs that she had been prescribed, as they likely contributed to the build up of the gastric bezoar by slowing down digestion and letting the components collate within her stomach.

What you might be shocked to discover, however, is that the official medical recommendation for this is three liters of coke injested across a 12-hour period, which many would think to be a health nightmare instead of the perfect cure.

This is because the coke is capable of dissolving the mass inside the body, and sure enough it did its job and within a day her pain, discomfort, and feelings of nausea had disappeared.

Doctors prescribed her 1.5 liters of Diet Coke, which completely cleared the mass within a day (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Doctors did prescribe her a slightly different version than normal, as her diabetes meant that Diet Coke was the way to go, and her dislike of carbonated drinks saw the dosage halved to 1.5 liters.

A follow-up endoscopy revealed that the gastric bezoar had completely vanished thanks to the coke, and she continued to be free of any issues going forward — although doctors did recommend that she should stay away from weight loss jabs going forward to avoid any issues down the line.

They certainly did their job across the 12 months that she was taking them, however, as she managed to lose around 18 kilograms in total, equating to roughly 19.4% of her total body weight thanks to the drug.