The body of another missing scientist has been discovered in New Mexico, with a hiker finding the skeletal remains of Los Alamos National Laboratory staffer Melissa Casias, prompting one former FBI agent to suggest that 'voice-to-skull tech' could be in play.

Speaking to Brian Entin on his YouTube channel, ex-FBI agent Ben Hansen discussed the possible use of energy weapons amid mysteries surrounding the disappearance or death of over a dozen scientists — with many associated with extraterrestrial or space-related research.

In recent years people have started to learn about the possibility of directed energy attacks, with the infamous 'Havana Syndrome' emerging back in 2016 seemingly at the heart of it all.

Hansen appeared to suggest in his conversation with Entin that there exists technology out there that can transmit words into a person's brain, and while that might not necessarily apply to the missing scientists, something similar could have happened.

What is voice-to-skull technology?

He began to outline the likely use of infrasound weapons to induce feelings of paranoia and anxiety within targeted individuals, but this could also extend to the aforementioned voice-to-skull technology too.

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Voice-to-skull technology likely uses similar scientific procedures at the heart of Havana Syndrome (Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's my understanding that there were patents, or there actually [are] papers where they were able to achieve [...] putting a word or a couple of words into someone's mind by directing that," Hansen explained.

"So the person might think that those words are their own, right? They're hearing it. So you're kind of experiencing schizophrenia, and if you're not able to tell what words are yours or somebody else's, you can see how that would be concerning and a problem."

Has this technology been used on the missing scientists?

Many people who are expected to have been victims of these kind of attacks are seemingly aware of the infiltration into their mind, which is eerily similar to one notable scientist who died several years ago in a concerning chain of events.

"So far we haven't had any of these missing people telling others that they're hearing voices, but it could be something similar," Hansen speculated. "It could be just feelings, it could be something like infrasound or something that makes them feel anxious, or if they're able to make it more precise, to have a period of – I'm blanking on the psychological term – but fugue, I think is what it is, like running away."

He emphasized the importance of taking cases of Havana Syndrome seriously, even among the most skeptical of people as US government agencies have repeatedly denied its official existence.

Ex-FBI agent Ben Hansen outlined the very real possibility of psychological energy weapons at play (YouTube/Brian Entin)

"Even though that sounds like it's straight out of a sci-fi book, it's been confirmed that it's a real phenomenon, and there is technology that can do this to a degree," the ex-FBI agent asserted.

"So, what else is out there, right? We can't just dismiss these things as conspiracy and sci-fi if we haven't really looked into it and listened to these people who say they're experiencing it," he concluded.

Whether that offers an explanation or answers to the mystery of the missing scientists remains to be seen for the time being, yet it's a point of speculation that many are becoming increasingly convinced by, and they wouldn't be surprised if it was involved in some form.