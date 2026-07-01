A parasite known as Cyclospora cayetanesis has spread across the United States across the last two months, with over 140 confirmed cases prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a statement in response.

The condition caused by infections of the parasite is referred to as Cyclosporiasis, with 145 confirmed cases across 17 different states reported so far between the time period of May 1 to June 16, 2026.

Thankfully only 20 of those confirmed cases have led to hospitalizations with zero fatalities indicated so far, yet the symptoms and side effects of Cyclosporiasis are certainly not pleasant with explosive diarrhea being one of the things you might have to put up with.

According to data from the CDC, it appears as if the primary way that individuals contracted Cyclosporiasis and came in contact with the parasite in question is through the consumption of food, and this condition is known to spike in the summer months — with the 'season' traditionally ending when August comes to a close.

What are the symptoms of Cyclosporiasis?

As reported by the Independent, the main side effect of Cyclosporiasis is watery and often 'explosive' diarrhea, although infected individuals are also likely to suffer from a loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue.

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Explosive diarrhea, and other appetite related symptoms, have been identified and shared by the CDC (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Alongside these nasty symptoms, there's also a chance that Cyclosporiasis victims could encounter vomiting, body aches, headaches, low-grade fevers, and other flu-like symptoms — which could make it more challenging to specifically identify without visiting a doctor or hospital.

It can take anywhere between a few days to a whole month for the infection to dissipate, and while it's recommended for people to seek medical advice if their health does become compromised, some cases can surpass the ailment without the need of antibiotics.

What has the CDC said in response to the outbreak?

Outside of outlining the specifics of the infection, including the number of people infected and the expected timeline caused by infections, the CDC has emphasized that Cyclosporiasis is a 'nationally notifiable disease' which mandates healthcare providers to inform the government and any political entities about new cases.

"Cyclosporiasis is a nationally notifiable disease and is reportable in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and New York City," the statement explains.

"Even if it is not reportable in a state, it is important for healthcare providers and the public to inform local health departments about potential cases and clusters of the disease so that they can take appropriate action to prevent additional cases," the CDC outlines.

The CDC has outlines where cases have cropped up across the United States, with most being spotted in the east (CDC)

Surveillance of the disease has also prompted the CDC to produce a map charting the cases across the United States, although almost all have occurred in east, with the state of New York suffering the most through an estimated 31-80 instances.

Texas and Illinois are next up with 11-30 cases each, and the rest of the states – including Florida, Colorado, Tennessee, Wyoming, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Philidelphia, Virginia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts – all having between 1 and 10 cases so far.