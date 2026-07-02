Cases of Cyclosporaisis – a disease spawning from a species of microscopic parasite known as Cyclospora – have been spreading across the United States, and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now released map which shows the areas most impacted by it.

There have currently been 145 reported cases of the disease across America, with only 20 leading to hospitalizations, yet it does appear to come with a number of alarming and unpleasant side effects including 'explosive' diarrhea.

Cyclosporaisis doesn't appear to spread through human to human contact, with the CDC indicating that most cases have been contracted through the consumption of food — although the food items themselves have no been disclosed.

What we do know, however, is exactly where cases of Cyclosporaisis are appearing across the United States, as its status as a nationally notifiable disease mandates healthcare providers to report incidents when they occur.

Which states have the most cases of Cyclosporaisis?

According to the CDC, the state of New York has by far the most confirmed cases of Cyclosporaisis, with a range of between 31 and 80 incidents standing alone on the government health organization's map.

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The CDC has revealed which states have the most cases of Cyclosporaisis so far (CDC)

This would make New York the home of at least 21% of all confirmed cases across America, with the maximum of 80 representing over 55% in total — although it's more likely to be somewhere in between considering the number of states which also have reported patients with the disease.

Texas and Illinois are the next two highest, each with anywhere between 11 and 30 confirmed cases, and rounding out the list with between 1 and 10 cases are Alaska, Colorado, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

What are the symptoms of Cyclosporaisis?

Although watery and 'explosive' diarrhea appears to be the primary symptom of Cyclosporaisis, there are also a number of other unsavory side effects that you'll both want to watch out for and hopefully avoid.

Explosive diarrhea and other stomach related ailments will likely be side effects of Cyclosporaisis (Antonio Hugo Photo/Getty Images)

These side effects include a loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue, with most individuals who contract the disease suffering from some, if not all of these.

On top of this, you also run the risk of encountering vomiting, body aches, headaches, a low-grade fever, and other symptoms that can easily be self-diagnosed as the flu, making awareness important as you could mistake it for something else.

It can take anywhere between a few days and more than a month for the disease to subside — and while you can get through it without the use of antibiotics, it's highly recommended that you seek the advice and care of your doctor or the nearest hospital, and report it wherever possible.