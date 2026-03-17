Violent protests ensue as millions of Cubans are plunged into darkness following blackout

Violent protests continue to play out in Cuba after millions of residents were plunged into darkness following a mass blackout.

Around 10 million people in the country have been left without any power as the national electric grid in Cuba faces collapse.

This comes as President Donald Trump has ramped up the pressure on Cuba by cutting off the nation’s access to Venezuelan oil shipments and threatening to place tariffs on any country that sells oil to Cuba.

With the majority of the nation’s electricity coming from oil-fired power plants, this has resulted in nationwide blackouts.

Advert

Protests have now been going on in multiple cities in Cuba and while many of the demonstrations have been peaceful, some have descended into violence.

President Trump has spoken out amid the mass blackouts in Cuba (Aaron Schwartz/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In the town of Morón, protesters stormed a Communist Party building and set furniture on fire as well as damaging nearby stores.

Many residents are feeling the pressure with Cuba’s electrical system already in desperate need of updating but the blockade makes it all the more harder to fix.

This means that day-to-day life in Cuba is becoming increasingly more difficult, with blackouts meaning that water systems stop working, food spoils without refrigeration, and hospitals either lose power or are forced to rely on unstable generators.

To add to this, the blockade on oil into the country means that public transport is limited or non-existent in some areas, farmers cannot use their tractors for production and harvesting and stores are struggling to operate.

Protests are also taking place in other countries in support of Cuba, including places like Greece and Portugal.

Cuba is facing nationwide blackouts (Yamil LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the situation, with one user writing on X, formerly Twitter: “Isn't it great America can just cause humanitarian crises and no one bats an eye.”

And another said: “The UN has voted for over 30 years to lift the U.S. embargo on Cuba with overwhelming support. Only two countries have consistently voted against it.”

President Trump spoke to reporters at the White on Monday (March 16) where he spoke about Cuba, saying: “You know, all my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba. When will the United States do it?

“I do believe I’ll be … having the honor of taking Cuba. Whether I free it, take it, think I could do anything I want with it. You want to know the truth. They’re a very weakened nation right now.”