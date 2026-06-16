A three-word tweet aimed at Tesla trillionaire Elon Musk has resurfaced, with claims that it allegedly cost the state of California billions of dollars.

The incident occurred back in 2020, when the world was in crisis over the Covid-19 pandemic and people were staying at home.

It seems, with social distancing, a lot of disagreements were taken to the internet, and that was certainly the case for the California Federation of Labor Unions President Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, who sent a clear message to Musk on X, which was still Twitter at the time.

Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher sent a clear message to Elon Musk back in 2020 (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

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In a post, she wrote: “F*ck Elon Musk.”

This was then followed up with: “California has highly subsidized a company that has always disregarded worker safety & well-being, has engaged in union busting & bullies public servants. I probably could’ve expressed my frustration in a less aggressive way. Of course, no one would’ve cared if I tweeted that.

“And, the deaths from Covid-19 in California are disproportionately Latino. Our communities have been the hardest hit. By far. Maybe that’s why we take the public health officials’ warning and directions so seriously.”

In response, Musk replied with: “Message received.”

F*ck Elon Musk. — Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

Some people believe this could have been part of the tech mogul’s decision to move his business out of California to Texas.

Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire since leaving California

Since making the move over to Texas, Musk’s space firm SpaceX has gone public, causing his net wealth to rise above the trillion mark.

It opened on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Friday (June 12) with a value of $2.2tn.

This has made history as Musk has become the first trillionaire in the world.

This has prompted many people to revisit the tweet posted by Fletcher, with some describing it as a costly mistake.

One user wrote: “Still the most costly tweet in CA history. Nice job, Lorena.”

Another said: “This aged like s*** infused milk.”

Elon Musk has since become the world's first trillionaire (Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images)

A third person commented: “How much money did this tweet cost California?”

And a fourth added: “Have you calculated how much you lost California, today alone? It has to be tens or possibly even hundreds of billions of dollars in tax revenue.”

Musk has since shared his reasons for relocating out the state, stating that his ‘final straw’ was when a law was brought in which banning school districts from requiring parents to be told when if their child had changed their gender identification.