App that makes your laptop moan in pleasure when 'spanked' makes over $5K in just three days

There are plenty of weird and wonderful apps out there, and from back in the day, does anyone remember when the iBeer app was making $20,000 a day back during its peak? All from an app that made it look like your iPhone was a cold pint of suds that could be chugged.

Another similar phenomenon has popped up, with a seemingly NSFW app encouraging Apple users to 'spank' their MacBooks. We know that sex sells, but in an era when choking and strangulation porn are being recategorized as illegal, there are questions about the association between spanking and BDSM.

That doesn't seem to be bothering many, with SlapMac making a fortune as you tap away on your MacBook in a very different way to what you might do normally. While we don't think SlapMac will exactly revolutionize the tech world, it's asking users to spank their devices as a way to trigger various sound effects. Using the MacBook's motion sensors to detect an impact, SlapMac currently has 130 different sounds across eight voice packs that range from the generic to the raunchy.

There's no escaping SlapMac's viral status (SlapMac)

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From screaming goats to the toilet humor of farts, SlapMac has them all. Over on his Instagram, creator Tonino Catapano explains how you can spank your Mac as an unconventional use of its sensors. These accelerometers were developed as a Sudden Motion Sensor (SMS) to protect hard drives when spinning discs were a part of Apple's laptops. Detecting a drop, the accelerometer is meant to disengage the disc drive heads from the disc platter as a way to prevent data loss and drive damage.

Accelerometers have remained a part of modern Macs that don't even have an HDD, with the last one being released in 2012. They still have an important use in 2026, with accelerometers being used for 'Vehicle Motion Cues' that reduce motion sickness for passengers in moving vehicles.

The accelerometer will detect the motion of a car and display dots that move alongside the vehicle to give a better sense of motion. Back to SlapMac, Catapano says that someone wrote a few lines of code that detect vibrations and play audio.

There's also an angle sensor that plays a creaking sound when you open your MacBook's lid. With his video going viral, people apparently kept asking where an app making the most of this tech was. Dollar signs rang in Catapano’s eyes as he answered the call.

Even though naysayers are sure to question why we'd need apps like this, it's working for SlapMac.

Over on Reddit, Catapano referred to how 'unhinged' 2026 is because he's apparently made $5,000 in just three days. Taking just 48 hours from conception to going live, he says he threw SlapMac up for $5 and watched the sales pour in.

Catapano says he's since added a fighting game combo mode where your laptop will scream 'double slap' or 'ultra combo', as well as a 'USB moaner mode'. It doesn't take a genius to figure out what that's for.

Replying to the thread, one person wrote: "I spent months building something useful. You slapped a laptop and made $5K. I need to rethink my life."

Another added: "Sounds like more proof of what I have said for years. There is an overripe market of morons and everyone is bored. Building apps for bored morons is likely the fastest path to wealth moving fwd.🤦‍♂️."

A third concluded: "You know at times it feels like my entrepreneurship journey has been nothing but the butt of some cosmic joke hahah, teach me your ways master."