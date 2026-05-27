Cleaning up on the stock market usually requires a mix of deep research and perfect timing. But if you happen to be the President of the United States, it seems good fortune simply comes with the territory.

A massive 100-page financial disclosure recently released by the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) revealed that Donald Trump’s portfolio engaged in a rapid-fire trading spree during the first quarter of this year, averaging around 50 trades a day.

While the report outlines millions moving across tech and defense sectors, onlookers have spotted a suspicious "seven-day coincidence" tying Trump’s personal Nvidia (NVDA) stock purchases directly to major administration policy shifts.

There's obviously a lot of luck in play when it comes to investing, but being closely acquainted and knowledgable about the markets you're working with gives you a hefty leg up.

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When it comes to Donald Trump's stock dealings, they've noted a trend that links his personal investments with policy that causes their price to skyrocket — and it seems to happen almost always within a seven-day interval.

While reports from the Associated Press have outlined Trump's investments across the wider tech and military sectors, it is his particular faith in Nvidia that has paid off handsomely, with people able to chart out a timeline matching stock buys to policy changes.

The first big Nvidia bet

January 6, 2026 investment

Trump's first big bet on Nvidia appeared to occur at the start of the year, with the president's financial portfolio pledging up to $1 million in total towards the rapidly growing business, alongside a significant purchase of AMD stock.

President Trump invested up to $1 million in Nvidia in the early days of 2026, and that was far from his only stock purchase (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This would have been a smart move regardless considering the continued growth of both companies in line with increasing AI demands, yet a move implemented by the president just seven days later saw both investments return handsomely.

The China policy shift

January 13, 2026 policy change

Exactly seven days after the hefty investment – something that will soon emerge as a trend – the Trump administration shocked everyone by lifting restrictions on sales of advanced AI chips to China, allowing both Nvidia and AMD to profit significantly as a result.

The Multi-Million Dollar Double Down

February 10, 2026 investment

Trump was far from done when it came to Nvidia stock, as his financial portfolio invested another hefty investment into the company which fell within the range of $1 million to $5 million according to a recent disclosure.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, this was far from an unusual move as investments totalling over $100 million dollars were exchanged in the first three months of the year – with nearly 50 trades every single day – but Nvidia continued to stand out among the rest.

Alongside this investment, Trump also put up to $25 million in Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft — all key companies in the tech world that have previously plegded their own support towards the current administration.

The Meta 'Megadeal' Announcement

February 17, 2026 deal announcement

Once again, just seven days later Meta announced a 'megadeal' with Nvidia that would see the companies share an unprecedented amount of processing power infrastructure — something that the markets responded incredibly well to.

The price of Nvidia alone rose by around $10-per-share in the days following the announcement, and Meta's by roughly $15-per-share in total, with Trump bound to profit handsomely as a result.

The fallout: How is this considered legal?

There is no official indication that this falls under the umbrella of insider trading, yet some might rightfully wonder how the timing between these deals and value-increasing announcements are allowed.

Many are wondering whether Trump's stock market dealings could be considered illegal or insider trading (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Experts have weighed in on the topic, and it appears as if Trump's status as president affords him special exceptions that pretty much nobody else is privy to.

"If he were defense secretary, he would be committing a crime," explained Richard Painter – the Bush administration's chief White House ethics advisor – when speaking to AP.

"Technically he can do this, but it is a fundamental breach of trust," Painter continued, outlining the difference between legal and ethical constraints.

Trump family responds

The Trump family has pushed back against claims that Trump's policy changes are, even in some part, motivated by his own personal financial gain, with a spokesperson outlining:

"Neither President Trump, his family, nor The Trump Organization plays any role in selecting, directing, or approving specific investments. They receive no advance notice of trading activity and provide no input regarding investment decisions or portfolio management."