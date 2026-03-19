In a move that no one saw coming, Labubu dolls are getting their own movie thanks to a collaboration between Pop Mart and Sony Pictures.

Just when you thought the hype around the monster-like toys had died down, it seems like Labubus will be coming to the big screen in the near future.

And if things couldn’t get any more bizarre, the flick will be directed by Paul King whose previous credits include the likes of Paddington and Wonka.

King will also be co-writing the script with Steven Levenson.

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The movie, which is still in early development, will reportedly combine both live action and CGI.

Labubus will be coming to the big screen in the near future (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

It is anticipated to bring Labubu’s fantastical and mischievous world into a real-world setting, according to Business Insider.

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the news, with one user writing on Reddit: “Can’t wait for this to finally come out when the trend is fully dead.”

Another shared a similar sentiment, saying: “And it's going to come out when nobody cares about the toy anymore.”

A third person commented: “Is... is the trend still alive? I haven't seen anyone mention Labubu positively since like late August.”

And a fourth added: “Just remember your nightly prayers that we avoided the 90’s Furby movie with Matthew Brodrick.”

The Labubu craze took off last year, with Pop Mart stores seeing long lines forming hours before their doors opened as people hoped to get their hands on the toy.

The toy was first created by artist Kasing Lung back in 2015, and is characterized by their fanged smiles and rabbit-like ears.

The film will center around the world of Labubu (Riccardo Milani/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Labubu toys are sold in blind boxes, meaning customers don’t know which color they’re getting before they open it up.

Hysteria hit such a peak that the plushies were reportedly pulled from UK shelves after fights were reported to have broken out in lines for Pop Mart.

In a statement at the time, the firm revealed that it had put a pause on selling Labubu items in all of its 16 UK-based stores in order to ‘prevent any potential safety issues’, although they have seen been put back in stores.

It seems that similar issues also cropped up in the US after a store in San Francisco announced that it would be no longer selling Labubu toys after ‘a series of thefts, fights involving pepper spray, and overall chaos broke out in the past two months’.