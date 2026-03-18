Outdoor Boys resurfaces in surprise post and fans are all saying the same thing

A popular YouTuber has resurfaced online to the surprise of fans after he chose to step away from the limelight last year.

Luke Nichols is best known for his YouTube channel, Outdoor Boys, where he would document outdoorsy activities, projects and travels along with his three sons.

In the channel description, it says: “Me and my boys, Tommy, Nate and Jacob are the Outdoor Boys. We love all things outdoors: family projects and adventures, travel, forging, camping, camp fire cooking, fossil hunting, magnet fishing, metal detecting, goofing around whatever we darn-well feel like!!”

The channel has gained a huge fan base with nearly 20 million subscribers on the platform, but in 2025, Nichols announced that he would be taking a step back from filming.

In a video, he explained that he had decided this in order to spend more time focusing on family life with his children instead of keeping up with his upload schedule.

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He said: “Hey everyone, this is going to be my last video for a little while. I’ve been making YouTube videos for 11 years now and, believe it or not, I’ve made 1110 videos.

“It’s been a wild ride but it’s been a tremendous adventure. It’s allowed me to provide for my family while making wonderful memories with my wife and kids.

“But even good things can be taken too far and I think I’m starting to reach that point. Now, I know there’s some of you out there who’ve gotten more than just entertainment from my videos. If you feel my videos have helped you in some way then go out and find someone you can help.”

Since then, the YouTuber has posted a handful of videos, much less frequently than in the past.

With Nichols rarely documenting his life, fans were shocked to see him appear on social media in an unlikely post published by a fishing store in Japan.

Fishing Max Kyoto uploaded a selfie with Nichols to their Instagram profile with the caption: “We welcomed a customer from Alaska, USA! They purchased a rod and reel for salmon fishing! We hope you enjoy fishing with your child!⁡”

Many fans were shocked to see the YouTuber, with one person taking to the comment section to write: “That’s our internet dad.”

Another said: “He looks like an outdoor boy.”

A third person commented: “Glad to see he's enjoying retirement.”

And a fourth added: “You met a legend.”