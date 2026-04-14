Millions of people are set to be impacted after Amazon announced that some of its devices will stop working next month.

The e-commerce giant made the announcement last week where it revealed that any Kindles made in 2012 or earlier will no longer be supported.

This has come as a massive blow to many book lovers, who might no longer be able to use their Amazon devices after May 20.

Some people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the news, with one user writing on Reddit: “I believe they used to have the ability to transfer books offline via USB...but Amazon disabled that ability in 2025 for...reasons? We really are backsliding when it comes to this kind of stuff.”

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Another said: “Yep. If I take mine out of offline mode and sync, I lose half my library. I love my kindle. I hate Amazon. I’ll be looking to replace it with a kobo or something similar.”

The shift will come into effect next month (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A third person commented: “Remember when you could buy, say, a Gameboy and not worry about "end of support?" It just played the things you bought and that was it?”

And a fourth added: “I have one of the affected devices. Hilarious but also sad that a company accidentally made a device that was so good you never needed to replace it, so they decide to remotely break them.”

List of the Amazon devices impacted by the decision

The move by Amazon will mean that multiple Kindle devices will no longer be supported by the company.

A full list of the models impacted can be viewed below:

Kindle 1st Generation

Kindle 2nd Generation

Kindle DX

Kindle DX Graphite

Kindle Keyboard (3rd Generation)

Kindle 4

Kindle Touch

Kindle 5

Kindle Paperwhite 1st Generation

Millions of Kindle users are set to be impacted (ONOKY - Eric Audras/Getty Images)

What does this mean for Kindle users?

According to the firm, users with an impacted Kindle will no longer be able to connect to Amazon Services.

The user will no longer be able to ‘purchase, borrow, or download new books on these devices’ and won’t be able to ‘register these devices to an Amazon account’.

However, Amazon has detailed the things you can still do, explaining: “You can continue reading books already downloaded on your device, as long as you remain logged in and don’t deregister or reset the device.

“Your Amazon account and Kindle library remain fully accessible on other devices and apps.

“You can transfer personal documents to impacted E-Readers using a USB cable (Send to Kindle option won’t be available).”