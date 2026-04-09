Why gamers could be first on the list for draft if WW3 breaks out

Gamers could find themselves being incredibly sought after if another world war breaks out...

With tensions between the US and Iran raising fears of a wider conflict and a shortage of soldiers, many are understandably questioning whether Western nations could reintroduce military conscription.

The US hasn't had an official draft since 1973, when military service became voluntary in the final stages of the Vietnam War. But a number of recent developments under the Trump administration have suggested that it could be close to changing.

The 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed last December, means the Selective Service System now automatically registers individuals the moment they turn 18, removing the need for people to sign up themselves.

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Gamers could be first to be called up for draft (OLI SCARFF/Contributor/Getty)

At the same time, the US Army raised its maximum enlistment age from 35 to 42, a move that many have interpreted as a sign that recruitment numbers are short of what the military needs.

Only certain exceptions can avoid the draft if it were to be activated, and so, there's a good chance you'd end up being called up if you fall within the eligible ages, with potential punishments in place for those who fail to comply. And now, maybe more so if gaming is one of your hobbies.

Anyone who has spent years in Call of Duty or Battlefield lobbies could be eyed up by the military.

The UK's Ministry of Defence has been making a very deliberate push to attract people with gaming backgrounds. Cyber attacks, drone operations, digital intelligence gathering and electronic warfare have become just as critical as boots on the ground. It appears the skills that come naturally to experienced gamers translate remarkably well to that environment.

According to BBC Newsbeat, Corporal Alex was one of the first recruits to join the British Army through a new scheme, having gone from modifying games in his bedroom to defending the UK against daily cyber attacks.

The military is looking for to bring the skills from digital battlefield to real-world combat (Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty)

The 27-year-old completed intensive training last January and was among 26 recruits who recently graduated from the programme.

"Gaming is a natural gateway into a better understanding of computers," he told Newsbeat. "Gamers come with their own skillset."

The UK has now taken things a step further with the launch of the International Defence Esports Games (IDEG). The new initiative brings together over 40 allied nations in London to sharpen the kind of digital combat skills critical for modern conflict, such as tracking multiple threats simultaneously, making rapid tactical decisions under pressure and directing assets in real time.

The event follows the UK's formal recognition of esports as a military sport in 2024.

As the UK faces more than 90,000 cyber attacks every year, competitive gaming has been identified as one of the most effective ways to develop the skills needed to defend against them.