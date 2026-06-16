British prime minister Keir Starmer announced yesterday (June 15) that the UK government is placing a complete ban on social media for all children under the age of 16.

In an address to the press yesterday morning, he cited the ‘addictive’ nature of social media as part of his decision, with features that ‘lock you in for hours’.

The UK prime minister also shared concerns for the mental health of children, saying that social media platforms make it ‘easier for bullies to harass and abuse’ kids online.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer announced the social media ban yesterday (Jaimi Joy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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While it has not yet been confirmed exactly how this new law will be enforced, Starmer has said that his government needs to ‘harness the power of technology to build a stronger, fairer Britain’.

Which apps will face a ban under the new UK social media law?

Under the legislation, social media companies will be required to prevent anyone under the age of 16 from creating or maintaining accounts on their platforms. This might be done through age verification or content scanning, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Firms that fail to comply with this could face substantial financial penalties and further regulatory action.

The likes of Instagram and Snapchat are expected to be included in this move due to the platforms’ social networking features, messaging functions and algorithm-driven content feeds.

TikTok is also likely to face the ban because of its video-sharing platform and social engagement tools.

Meanwhile Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, have been confirmed as facing restrictions for under 16s because users are able to communicate and share content on these platforms.

Which apps will be spared from the social media ban?

However, not all social platforms will face the full force of this new legislation, as the government has confirmed that messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal will be spared.

Social media companies will be required to prevent under 16s from creating or maintaining accounts on their platforms (hapabapa/Getty Images)

This is due to the fact that they are not based around public feeds and algorithmic content.

Despite being exempt, Signal has spoken out against the new law, describing the legislation as ‘dystopian’.

In a statement about the ban, UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “Tech companies have had countless opportunities to keep children safe, yet they have failed to act. That is why we are taking power away from the tech giants and putting it back in parents’ hands.

“My driving force has always been to give every child, from every background, the best possible start in life. That is what these regulations will deliver.”

Full list of apps expected to be banned