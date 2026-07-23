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X users point out awkward detail about Coca-Cola's rebrand that 'only people over 40 will understand'
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X users point out awkward detail about Coca-Cola's rebrand that 'only people over 40 will understand'

X users think the new font looks a little too familiar

Rebekah Jordan

Rebekah Jordan

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