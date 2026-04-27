Dating apps are difficult for people to deal with as it is, yet the rise of AI has made it even harder to find your potential soulmate as there's always the risk of a catfish with every single swipe.

You've likely heard about the frighteningly realistic AI tools at everyone's disposal these days, as image generation software is able to conjure up photos so convincing you'd be hard pressed to tell whether the people involved fake or not.

It's seemingly good enough for platforms like Instagram too, as the AI influencer business is booming with fake creators managing to score mega-money brand deals worth tens of thousands of dollars in part due to how convincing their images are.

It's then not exactly a surprise to see this bleed into the world of dating, as few places value visual 'perfection' and enhancement more than apps like Tinder and Hinge as people try anything to get a match.

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The risk of swiping right on a bot is higher than ever thanks to how realistic AI generated images can be (Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Your success level might not quite be as bad as one man who has swiped right millions of times and only got a single date, yet there's a good chance that you've already shown interest in a prospective partner generated by AI without your knowledge — prompting the apps themselves to look for a solution.

'Sugar daddy' matching service Seeking has already implemented tools that use AI to verify that you're a real person, and both Tinder and Zoom have shown their willingness to get on board through a new partnership with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

In a classic case of solving the problem you helped create, Altman followed up ChatGPT's success by co-founding World — a company that uses orb-like cameras to scan the eyeballs of real people, which can then be used to verify your identity online.

World's orbs scan your eye to prove that you're a human (Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images)

As reported by the BBC, both Tinder and Zoom have now partnered with World to add 'proof of humanity' verification procedures to the apps, and in the case of the former it could be essential to enhancing the experience of its users.

Fake bot accounts on Tinder often use AI to fool people into matching with them, which can then lead to your personal information being exposed and potentially even money being exchanged under the pretence of romantic interest.

Tinder has already made it a requirement for users to submit a video selfie as a means of confirming their humanity, but with rapidly advancing video tech available to the public, a partnership with World is deemed to be the 'next natural step' in the eyes of Match Group Trust and Safety lead Yoel Roth.

This joins existing AI tech within the app that scans your 'most private moments' in search of dating profile improvements, indicating that AI is seen as both a problem and solution to your romantic woes.