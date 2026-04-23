Allegations have been levied against an official within the Trump administration, as an individual tasked with combatting counterterrorism has been accused of creating an account on 'sugar daddy' dating app Seeking, compromising the nation's security in the process.

It's not prohibited in political contexts to have a relationship – nor is it illegal to seek romance for financial benefit – yet the combination of the two could create a security risk, especially regarding Homeland Security matters.

We've heard plenty about foreign agents attempting to steal secrets by romancing prominent figures within the tech world, so it was certainly cause for alarm when a tip claimed one official within the Trump administration was on the hunt for a 'sugar daddy'.

As reported by the Independent, these accusations were lodged against 29-year-old Julia Varvaro, who is a counterterrorism official within Homeland Security, although she herself claims it not to be true.

What has happened with Julia Varvaro?

Following a complaint made by an executive identified as 'Robert B.', Varvaro has been placed on leave by the Department of Homeland Security as he claims that she created a profile on popular sugar daddy dating app Seeking.

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If you're unaware, 'sugar daddies' are men who engage in relationships where the primary goal is to spend lots of money on their partner, and there's often an awareness that the significant other is primarily there for the financial benefit.

Homeland Security counterterrorism official Julia Varvaro has been accused of using a 'sugar daddy' dating app (LinkedIn/Julia Varvaro)

There are several apps that directly link up individuals looking for these relationships, yet Seeking is one of the most popular and it appears that Robert was rather alarmed to find out that his girlfriend – that he met on Hinge – was 'on the market' elsewhere.

He claims that he had already spent around $40,000 on their relationship after just three months, buying Varvaro Cartier jewelry, designer handbags, and financing expensive vacations and shopping trips.

"I did not want a sugar daddy/prostitution relationship," Robert claimed within the complaint, as outlined by the Daily Mail. "She told me that she does not have college debt because sugar daddies paid for her college education. I believe that she's under financial stress and that her actions pose a security risk."

Varvaro has responded to Robert B's claims by denying that she has any account on Seeking, adding that "I didn't know it was bad to go on vacation with your boyfriend. We were together in an exclusive relationship. We went on vacations. I don't know what's the problem with that."

Could AI prove that she was on Seeking?

These claims could all be clarified thanks to an AI-powered identification system that was implemented by Seeking back in December 2024, as it requires everyone signing up to the app to verify their identity using the technology.

"The internet has transformed how we connect, but it has also introduced challenges — fraud being one of the most persistent," the app claimed in a post regarding the new tools.

"On dating platforms, scams and fake profiles erode trust, making it harder for people to find genuine connections [...] we're introducing new measures to ensure that Seeking is a safer, more authentic space for meaningful relationships."

While these measures are primarily introduced to combat catfish-based fraud – which has seen a considerable rise thanks to frighteningly realistic AI image software – it could be the thing that makes or breaks the claims on both sides.

The process requires users to show their face for artificial intelligence analysis, which then confirms that the photos on their profile are actually of them.

Presumably the same would have applied to Varvaro if she did indeed create a profile, which would then confirm that she was indeed the one that held an account and not someone pretending to be her.