Meta has removed all code referencing facial recognition technology from the Meta AI app just 24 hours after it was spotted, suggesting that the company's attempts to discreetly implement the software were either accidental or not meant to be noticed.

Facial recognition tech has remained a controversial subject when it comes to AI, as while its implementation appears to be inevitable – and in some cases, has already been enacted – many believe it to be a breach of privacy and a safety concern.

Companies like Ring Doorbell have been on the receiving end of backlash after showing off AI powered facial recognition features, especially as some claim it used lost pets to mask the more sinister concerns that people might have, and it seems like Meta is the next big company to test out similar ideas.

As reported by WIRED, the company behind platforms like Facebook and Instagram appeared to quietly add code referencing facial recognition technology for its smart glasses to the companion AI app, which has been a speculated feature for a while now.

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Meta quietly added and then quickly removed code referencing a facial recognition feature known as 'NameTag' (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The system, internally referred to as NameTag, appears to be designed in a way that converts faces captured by the smart glasses' cameras into biometric signatures or 'faceprints' in a similar way to Sam Altman's new project, World.

These are then stored within the device itself, and could hypothetically be linked with the aforementioned social media services to identify individuals by their face alone.

An internal memo obtained by the New York Times seemed to suggest that the 'dynamic political environment' we're currently experiencing could be a perfect landing point for facial recognition software, as those who would strongly opposite it might be distracted by more pressing concerns across the world.

NameTag would scan people's faces to create biometric signatures, and then potentially match that with existing profiles (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What might come as an even greater shock, however, is the discovery that all of the code referencing NameTag has now been removed just a day after it was first discovered, as per Ars Technica.

Andy Stone, Meta's vice president of communications, initially denied the existence of the feature completely, yet has since adapted his response following the removal of the code, noting to WIRED that "no final decision has been made on what to do here, if anything."

It remains to be seen whether the software will be pushed forward in the near future, or whether the backlash spawned from its recent discovery has proven enough to deter Meta for the time being, but the company will certainly have to brace for its unpopularity regardless of when they do decide to go ahead, if at all.