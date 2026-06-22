New Steam game costs $999.99 to play and just 10 minutes to finish

We’re sure you don’t need us to remind you just how expensive video games are. With the next Grand Theft Auto just around the corner, Rockstar Games’ upcoming behemoth is tipped to be the most expensive game ever made, with many putting its budget anywhere between $1.5 billion and $3 billion.

Then again, with experts suggesting it could make over $1 billion in pre-orders alone, that rumored $299 price tag for a collector’s edition could soon help the developer claw back those dollars.

Still, it feels like we’re hearing about more and more video games selling for ridiculous sums, like a rare copy of Super Mario Bros. just going for $3 million.

We dread to think what the next game would cost if it was in physical form and anywhere near as rare, with Congratulations On Your Purchase boasting the gaming honor of being Steam’s ‘most expensive’ title.

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Returning to the world of bizarre and questionable Steam games, Congratulations On Your Purchase explains how we could've booked a flight, bought a designer watch, or a weekend away, but instead, we're stumping up $1,000 to play a video game. Clearly knowing what they're doing, developer Minimum Viable Prestige is charging a whopping $100 for every minute of gameplay.

Seeming to rub salt in the wound, Congratulations On Your Purchase is only 10 minutes long.

Congratulations On Your Purchase continues to confuse (Minimum Viable Prestige)

The official description adds: "The most expensive game on Steam. A palace, a red carpet, paparazzi, and a wall where you leave your name — visible to every owner who comes after you. Ten minutes. The price is not a mistake. It is the point."

We could maybe understand if these were some Earth-shattering graphics that make GTA 6 look like GTA: San Andreas or had us weeping at our screens like we've just seen the face of Jesus in a piece of toast, but instead, it's pretty standard fodder. In fact, we'd go as far as saying the graphics look like an old '90s game.

That's just the point, as anyone actually willing to spend $999.99 on this game is supposed to be in on the joke and can simply etch their name on a wall to boast that they've got enough money to throw away on something like this.

A new Steam game called Congratulations On Your Purchase is priced at $999.99, making it one of the most expensive titles on the platform.



According to its creators, “This game is not for everyone. It is for those who understand that prestige has a price.” They also describe it… pic.twitter.com/wF6U8ejm9Q — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) June 22, 2026

We're reminded of those who paid to go on Jeff Bezos' 11-minute Blue Origin flight to space but were actually only past the Kármán line for about four minutes.

Remind us that there are no enemies and no combat, at least there are no loot boxes to squeeze more dollars out of us in Congratulations On Your Purchase.

If you weren't already waving your fists to the sky in rage, the Steam page explains how some of the artwork created used generative AI. At least the devs are adamant that generative AI was actually used inside Congratulations On Your Purchase, but with a 10-minute runtime, we'd hope not.

For those still umming whether they're ready to splash the cash, the Steam page continues: "The question of whether this experience is worth $999.99 is, philosophically speaking, unanswerable. Worth is constructed. Price is arbitrary. The fact that you are reading this suggests you are already considering it — which means the answer, for you, may already be yes."

Would you pay $1,000 to add your name to the wall of fame? (Minimum Viable Prestige)

There's a fierce discussion about exactly what Congratulations On Your Purchase is over on X, and it seems most aren't happy.

One critic complained: "How is this allowed? We need Congress to pass ‘Stop Overpricing Games’ regulation to stop this kind of scam. Why isn't there a law to protect me from spending $1000 on a 10 minute 'game?'"

Another said: "Only an absolute idiot would pay for this obvious scam of a game.'

A third said: "This basically sums up 90% of luxury brands."

Given that Elon Musk has just crossed a new milestone to become the world's first trillionaire, we wouldn't be too surprised to see his name etched there before too long.