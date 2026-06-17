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Roblox hits back after UK government bans key feature on gaming app for all under-16s
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Roblox hits back after UK government bans key feature on gaming app for all under-16s

'We want to engage with policymakers'

Rebekah Jordan

Rebekah Jordan

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