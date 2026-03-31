While Apple's main product might still be the iPhone, the MacBook might be the closest rival amongst the tech giant's product lineup with its stock only growing as the years go by.

Everything changed for MacBooks when Apple ditched the Intel processors and opted for its own internal hardware, as the M-series chips offered a significant improvement in both performance and efficiency to the point where you can imagine the laptops without them.

This has only only allowed Apple to storm ahead in the laptop race against its Windows rivals, but also develop cost-friendly models with lower MacBook Air and Mac Mini prices, alongside the recently announced and equally impressive budget MacBook Neo.

It's not just what's inside these devices that's impressive though, as the outer metal shell offers uncompromising build quality that often feels as premium as it looks — yet how well would that stack up against a shredding machine.

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Much like the famed hydraulic press, Gojzer has been able to carve out a niche on YouTube over the years for throwing everything and anything into a wonderfully brutal shredding machine, and many of the victims have been famous bits of tech.

One of the most popular recent videos saw a MacBook Pro tested under the strain of the shredding machine, and the results certainly shocked a lot of viewers.

Admittedly it is an older MacBook, as it's from when the Pro still had a hard disk drive instead of an NVMe SSD for storage, yet that perhaps indicates that these devices have grown even stronger over the years.

When the screen is down and the laptop is completely shut the machine was only able to chew at the outer edges, getting stuck and refusing the rotate any further due to how strong the case actually is.

"I'm surprised the laptop stopped the shredder several times," wrote one commenter in astonishment, adding that "as flat as it looked, that thing was sturdy!"

This did mean that the left-hand side of the laptop was completely ruined, causing cracks to reverberate throughout the rest of the screen, but there's a chance it might still turn on providing no vital components have been mauled yet.

It goes to show quite how durable the MacBook can be when it's fully closed as, as if it's able to (mostly) survive being pushed into an industrial shredder, there's a good chance that it'll power through the rough and tumble of your backpack when you're on the go.

Another commenter added that "before you shredded the MacBook, an ad came up saying MacBooks are invincible," although 'invincible' in Apple's mind likely doesn't include the gadget being torn apart in this manner.

Things changed pretty quickly when the laptop was opened up and placed screen-first into the shredding machine, as the teeth chomped through it completely and tore it up into little pieces — although that wasn't exactly a surprise.

The MacBook was mauled apart when it passed through the shredding machine opened up (YouTube/Gojzer)

It continued to tear through the main shell where all the components are held, although it did get stuck a couple of times and split apart on a number of occasions before it was fully consumed.

One key detail that many comments were glad to see while the laptop was being destroyed was that the battery had been removed prior to the shredding, as that would have resulted in a fire at best or an explosion at worse.

Others weren't too happy at the waste though, as one commenter wrote: "Bruh, you literally destroyed a perfectly good MacBook and keyboard," although there's a good chance it wasn't working in the first place.