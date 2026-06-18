Apple’s top secret ‘V62’ project appears to have been leaked, with suggestions pointing towards an iPhone upgrade.

This comes after the iPhone Air was first released in September 2025, featuring a super-slim design of just 5.6 mm thickness, making it the thinnest iPhone ever made.

The device came with a 6.5-inch ProMotion display and prices started at $999.

Since then, there has been much speculation about a potential second generation of the smartphone, with ‘V62’ being referred to as the upgrade’s development codename.

Advert

The iPhone Air 2 could be dropping early next year (Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Apple has not confirmed rumors about the second version of the iPhone Air but some suggestions believe that the new model will launch around 18 months after the first one dropped.

Mark Gurman reported on the matter for Bloomberg, stating that the tech giant will not remove the iPhone Air from shelves but instead, will introduce the new version early next year.

Gurman went on to share that the rumored iPhone Air 2 is now in advanced internal testing and will maintain its iconic look.

Some speculated improvements to the device include a longer battery life and more efficient software.

Apple expected to announce its first foldable phone

However, the iPhone Air isn’t the only new device set to be introduced to Apple’s ecosystem in the coming months.

It’s expected that the company will unveil the iPhone 18 alongside its Pro and Pro Max editions in September this year.

And that’s not all, because the long-rumored foldable iPhone is also expected to be announced around this time.

It’s important to note that as of writing this, the iPhone Ultra is pure speculation and rumor, however the buzz around the possible device is growing and here is what everyone is saying about it.

Apple's rumored foldable phone could be unveiled later this year (AlexandrBognat/Getty Images)

References made within the iOS 27 beta code seems to point towards a foldable iPhone which could have a design that unfolds into a -tablet-sized screen.

It’s rumored this phone will have an internal display around 7.7–7.8 inches and an external display around 5.3–5.5 inches.

But how much will this set consumers back by? According to analysts, the iPhone Ultra is expected to be priced anywhere between $1,800 and a whopping $2,500, depending on the specs.

But the real question is, will Apple be able to remove the fold crease? This apparent feature is a common complaint for users of a foldable device, where a visible crease line dents the screen permanently.

A focus on removing this problem could be why Apple has taken so long to develop their version.