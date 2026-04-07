Still operating on your trusty iPhone 11? Well, time could be running out when it comes to getting those all-important iOS updates for your device, a new chart has demonstrated.

Every iOS update brings something new to the table like upgrades in Apple Intelligence, security patches and performance improvements.

Apple has earned its reputation for keeping older models in the loop for longer than most Android manufacturers do, which is likely one of the reasons iPhones tend to hold their value so well.

But nothing lasts forever. At some point, older models get quietly left behind, and it's just a matter of when.

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Some iPhones are more on borrowed time than others (Cheng Xin/Contributor/Getty)

Thanks to a viral chart shared on X and Reddit, users can now find out when iOS updates will stop being compatible with their iPhone model.

X user PrivateTalky shared a breakdown of every iPhone model ever released, from the original 2007 handset all the way through to the recently launched iPhone 17e in 2026.

The chart shows each models' current iOS compatibility status and makes it clear which phones are still fully supported, which are on borrowed time and which have already been left behind entirely.

According to Apple's compatibility documents, the newest devices including the iPhone 17 lineup, the iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 range are fully supported and running the latest iOS versions up to iOS 26.

As such, the chat shows that every model from the iPhone 13 range up to the current iPhone 17e is receiving full support and updates.

The iPhone 12 Pro/Max, iPhone 12/mini, iPhone SE2, and iPhone 11 range are currently nearing the end of their support, with iOS 26 probably being their last major update.













Meanwhile, the 2018 iPhone XR, XS and XS Max are the oldest devices capable of running iOS 18 and are only on security updates, the chart shows. The chart also suggests that all models of the iPhone 7 and earlier are 'obsolete' and no longer receive updates or security fixes.

Many users are surprised by just how long Apple keeps some of its older models ticking over.

"Kinda crazy how over half of all iPhone versions ever released support the latest iOS," one user replied on X.

"I wouldn’t consider the iPhone 6s and 7 obsolete yet, as they’re surprisingly being maintained pretty well, even 3.5 years after feature updates stopped being issued," another wrote.

Over on Reddit, a user commented: "Give the 5S some credit, it’s being supported for 13 years with the recent 12.5.8 update".

"Apple's longevity is genuinely impressive (though worth noting Samsung's finally catching up, which makes the Android fragmentation argument harder to push these days)," someone else praised.