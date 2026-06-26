Foldable iPhone reportedly to begin production next month in new Apple leak

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone has been the subject of years of speculation, but a new supply-chain report has renewed expectations that the company is preparing to make its first major move into the category.

The device, widely referred to online as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, would mark a significant shift for Apple, which has so far watched rivals, including Samsung, build several generations of folding phones.

Although Apple has not announced the product, attention has increasingly turned to whether the company can meet its usual September iPhone window, particularly after reports of concerns around one of the device’s most important components.

The latest development appears to be on the production side, rather than another design leak. The report then points to a more concrete timetable.

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Apple has yet to confirm its first foldable iPhone plans (CFOTO/Contributor/Getty Images)

According to The Elec (and reported by MacRumors), Apple will begin mass production of its first foldable iPhone in late July, with a September unveiling still expected to proceed as planned.

The outlet reports that Apple has finalised key specifications for the device, including its display, case, and mechanical components. Foxconn is expected to handle the initial batch, after first-round trial production reportedly took place in April.

The Elec’s report also claims Samsung Display has received approval from Apple for the initial shipment of foldable OLED modules from its Vietnam factory. These modules include the OLED panels, driving circuits, flexible printed circuit boards, and protective components required before final assembly.

For Apple, the move would represent a major step towards entering a market it has long been rumoured to be studying. Foldable phones depend on several specialist parts working together, with the hinge particularly important to durability, the opening and closing feel, and the visibility of the screen crease.

According to The Elec, the hinge modules are being supplied by Taiwan’s Shin Zu Shing and US-based Amphenol, with both companies reportedly using 3D-printing techniques.

Samsung has sold foldable phones since the first Galaxy Fold in 2019 (Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty Images)

The component has also been the focus of recent delay speculation. A Taiwanese industry official said: "Slight noise occurred in the hinges after durability tests involving millions of cycles."

The same official added: "In some assembly processes, tolerances were larger than expected, resulting in a slightly higher defect rate."

However, the issue may not have derailed Apple’s timetable, with the official also saying: "Most of these issues have now been resolved."

That does not necessarily mean the foldable iPhone will reach customers in September. MacRumors previously noted that Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported the device may not ship in the same timeframe as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, even if it is revealed at the same event.

Rumoured specifications include a 7.8-inch inner OLED display, a 5.5-inch cover display, Apple’s A20 chip, a C2 modem, two rear cameras, and a Touch ID power button rather than Face ID.

Pricing has also been rumoured at around $2,000, placing Apple’s first foldable firmly in ultra-premium territory if it does arrive this year.