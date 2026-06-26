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Foldable iPhone reportedly to begin production next month in new Apple leak
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Foldable iPhone reportedly to begin production next month in new Apple leak

Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone may have cleared one of its biggest hurdles

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Cheng Xin / Contributor / Getty
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