uniladtech homepage
Apple is reportedly paying Google $1 billion a year for one massive iPhone upgrade
Home>Apple>iPhone

Apple is reportedly paying Google $1 billion a year for one massive iPhone upgrade

Apple's biggest software launch has been made possible thanks to the partnership

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty
iPhone
Apple
AI
Google