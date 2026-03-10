Apple's $200,000,000 gamble might be a mistake that left them trailing behind in the AI race

Apple often isn't the company to make innovations, letting others take the first steps and then entering the game once things have settled with a chic and shiny Apple-fied version. Yet a risky investment it made for $200 million over a decade ago has now left the company trailing behind in the world of AI.

It's hard to deny the impact that the iPhone had on the smartphone world, as it fundamentally transitioned an industry that appeared to be stable, leaving established leaders like Nokia and Blackberry in the dust following Apple's sudden surge to the top.

One area that Apple tried to establish dominance in early on, however, was personal assistants — and it's something that's arguably more relevant than ever today with the rise of AI.

As shared by TechCrunch, Apple purchased Siri for between $150 million and $250 million, although most rumors suggest that it was north of the $200 million mark.

Advert

The software was novel at the time, and offered people a whole new level of assistance that was previously unheard of, and we've seen many other rival companies like Amazon, Samsung, and Google follow suit in the decade afterwards.

Siri was a bold investment from Apple and paid off in the short term, but some believe the gamble is coming back to bite them (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Not everyone has remained on board with the smart assistant over the years, despite it saving people's lives in some scenarios, but at a time when Apple could reap the benefits of its early investment the company faces a world that's left it behind.

Where many of the biggest tech companies have established their own sophisticated AI assistants, Apple has struggled to successfully launch its own Apple Intelligence, with the failed delivery of a long-awaited Siri upgrade at the heart of the issue.

The new and improved Siri was originally promised alongside the launch of the iPhone 16, but a year and a half later it still hasn't arrived and Apple executives appeared to lose confidence with every subsequent update.

The failure to launch an updated, AI-powered Siri has left many disappointed in Apple (Jason Henry/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It seeming came to a conclusion following the announcement of a partnership with Google, where Apple will utilize Gemini to release a Siri replacement, putting an end to years of speculation and anticipation.

This new model, code-named 'Campos', will reportedly offer a similar experience to OpenAI's ChatGPT only natively within the Apple ecosystem using the power of Google's AI foundation.

It's still yet to be seen whether this will be a success when it launches, but it puts the initial hefty Siri investment into perspective for many who believe that Apple's gamble hasn't paid off at a time when it could have been used the most.