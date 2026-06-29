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iPhone user baffled after spotting 'never seen before' symbol on weather app that could be bad news
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iPhone user baffled after spotting 'never seen before' symbol on weather app that could be bad news

The answer wasn't exactly reassuring

Rebekah Jordan

Rebekah Jordan

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