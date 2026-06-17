The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is set to resolve one of the biggest flaws users have been facing with the wearable since its launch in 2015.

In the wearables market, it can be hard to choose between the data-heavy appeal of the Whoop, the accessible balance of the Fitbit Air, and the familiar ecosystem of the Apple Watch. But for loyal Apple fans sitting on the fence about whether the Ultra is worth the upgrade, a major design overhaul may have just made that decision a whole lot easier.

Of course, the Apple Watch Ultra divided opinion since its first release. On one side, a loyal fanbase is drawn to its premium build and extended battery life. On the other, a vocal group of critics on social media have argued that the watch is too large for most wrists. Reddit threads are filled with comments about Ultra's bulky design.

The Apple Watch Ultra range put many customers off because of its bulky design (raditya/Getty)

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"It’s too big for 90% of the populations wrist," one user wrote in reply to another's post asking if the watch was too big for their wrist.

"It’s too big for pretty much everyone. It still looks ridiculous," another user added.

Now it seems Apple has taken its customer feedback on board and made a major rehaul on its newest model.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 has a redesigned titanium body that is reportedly up to 15 percent thinner than previous Ultra models, making it more comfortable for everyday wear, training and sleep tracking.

The titanium construction keeps the watch lightweight and offers the same durability Ultra buyers expect. For example, slimming down a smartwatch without sacrificing battery life can be a challenge in wearable tech engineering, but Apple appears to have solved it.





The Ultra 4 is powered by the new S12 chip, built on a 3-nanometer manufacturing process, which delivers 72 hours of battery life in low-power mode.

In health tracking, the Ultra 4 features a redesigned sensor system with eight sensors arranged in a ring to improve accuracy across a wide range of metrics. Specifically, the most anticipated addition is blood pressure monitoring, which can analyse subtle changes in blood flow to provide early warnings of hypertension.

Furthermore, the Ultra 4 launches with watchOS 27, bringing a hugely improved Siri experience to the watch. Its enhanced on-device processing also means faster responses and better contextual understanding, even when internet connectivity is unreliable. So the watch can be a useful companion when out running, hiking, or travelling.