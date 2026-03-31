It's hard to believe, but the iPhone is nearly two decades old.

Over the years, each new model has brought faster chips, better cameras and refined designs but one thing's for sure, it's changed since the days of Steve Jobs. Now, iPhones play a completely different role in our lives and face heavy competition from AI companies.

Although not every improvement has been a success among iPhone fans, as some of Apple's controversial changes to its apps faced backlash.

The iPhone 20 will have an 'extraordinarily complex' design (Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/Getty)

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Back in 2017, when Apple celebrated the iPhone's 10-year anniversary, the tech giant rolled out the iPhone X. The device introduced Face ID and ditched the home button. Nearly a decade on, its iconic design is still clearly visible in every iPhone since.

Now, with the iPhone's 20th anniversary around the corner, Apple might be gearing up for another landmark moment.

What could the iPhone 20 look like?

One of the designs reportedly within Apple's internal roadmap is a quad-curved display, as announced by leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (shared by 9to5Mac).

The leaker suggests the design process for this kind of display is already progressing, which at least implies it's more than just early-stage speculation. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that the iPhone 20 will have an 'extraordinarily complex' design.

The curved display rumour appears to tie in with separate reports suggesting Apple is considering ditching physical buttons entirely for haptic ones.

Apple is reportedly ditching physical buttons entirely (SDI Productions/Getty)

There have also been longstanding suggestions that Apple intends to move toward a true all-screen design, relocating the Face ID sensors and other components beneath the display to eliminate any cutout.

Similar designs have been experimented with by Android manufacturers before, largely moving back to flat screens.

With all that said, Apple has yet to confirm the rumours, just as with the delays we've seen with the foldable iPhone.

The 20th anniversary ‌iPhone‌ is expected to launch in 2027 (instead of an iPhone 19), CNET reported, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max scheduled for later this year.

In terms of pricing, we can expect it's unlikely for the iPhone 20 to come cheap. The iPhone X launched at $1,000, so we should prepare for a similar pricing strategy. For now, we would need to see what Apple launches for the iPhone 18 this year to get a clearer picture of their direction.