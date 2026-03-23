There is a disturbing new documentary about to drop which follows undercover filmmakers as they expose a ‘disgusting’ cult leader who has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

A trailer for the Netflix film is causing a stir as it centers around a polygamous cult leader who has 20 spiritual wives, including 10 girls who are underage.

In the video description, it details: “In this true-crime documentary, a cult expert and filmmaker infiltrate a polygamist sect to expose a self-proclaimed prophet and bring him to justice.”

The documentary itself focuses on the actions of Samuel Bateman, who saw himself as the ‘heir’ to a sect once led by cult leader and convicted child sex offender Warren Jeffs.

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A previous Netflix doc titled Keep Sweet: Pray & Obey exposed the crimes of Jeffs, who is now serving a life sentence in Texas for child sexual assault.

Bateman attempted to form an offshoot of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints group following Jeffs’ arrest.

Fundamentalist Mormons had separated themselves from the mainstream church after the religion’s official stance on polygamy changed in 1890.

Since taking over as a so-called ‘prophet’, Bateman has now been sentenced to 50 years behind bars after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Transportation of a Minor for Criminal Sexual Activity and Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping.

US district court judge Susan Brnovich said: “You should not have the opportunity to be free and never have the opportunity to be around young women.

“You took them from their homes, from their families and made them into sex slaves. You stripped them of their innocence and childhood.”

Samuel Bateman is now serving 50 years behind bars (Netflix)

United States Attorney Gary Restaino said: “Protecting the most vulnerable is our highest calling as prosecutors. Many thanks to our dedicated prosecutors and law enforcement colleagues for an expeditious investigation, and to our victim advocates for their focus on services and healing.”

Meanwhile, FBI Phoenix Special Agent Jose A. Perez said on the day of the sentencing: “Every child should feel and be safe in their homes. Today’s sentencing brings some closure to the victims with hopes they can confidently continue the long road to living normal lives with trusted and loving adults surrounding them. Protecting our most vulnerable populations, with children at the top of the list, is and will continue to be a high priority for the FBI and our partners.”

The documentary Trust Me: The False Prophet will be available to stream on Netflix from April 8.