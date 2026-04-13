Streaming prices have been climbing across the board, and with so many platforms competing, subscribers are constantly looking for the best value for money.

On social media, some loyal users are threatening to cancel their subscriptions and switch to cheaper options with more to offer.

But now Disney+ users in the UK, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region just got a pretty good reason to stay put.

ESPN has officially launched as a dedicated section within Disney+ for subscribers outside the United States, bringing a huge expansion of live sports content.

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Disney+ has been gradually dipping its toes into live sports for a while now, with exclusive coverage of UEFA Women's Champions League matches and La Liga games already available to UK subscribers.

ESPN has expanded into Disney+ services (Robert Way/Getty)

But the addition of ESPN takes things further.

"Sports and live events are an essential part of our Disney+ content library, and we’re excited to build on the success we’ve already had with sports fans, as we bring more of ESPN to Disney+ subscribers in Europe and APAC,” said the president of Disney+, Alisa Bowen.

According to the official press release, Disney+ subscribers will also have access to 'ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary collection, a deep library of critically acclaimed films, along with select studio shows, including ESPN FC, ESPN’s global football news and information program.'

Some of the recently added content included the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.

“This expansion marks an exciting next step for ESPN and Disney+ in our commitment to sports fans,” added Freddy Rolón, Head of Global Sports & Talent Office, ESPN.

Disney+ subscribers will have access to ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary collection (NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty)

For those already paying for separate Disney services like Hulu, ESPN, or HBO Max, the streaming giant has also confirmed that subscribers can choose to consolidate those into a single bundled subscription.

Several streaming services are looking to carve out a piece of the live sports market.

Amazon Prime Video has been showing Champions League matches in the UK, Netflix has made a push into boxing and WWE programming, and the newly launched HBO Max UK has arrived with TNT Sports as part of its higher-tier offering.

HBO Max launched in the UK and Ireland on 26 March, with monthly plans ranging from £4.99 to £30.99 for the tier that includes TNT Sports. The service has also been integrated into Sky's Now platform as part of a new Entertainment & HBO Max Membership tier.