Whether it be YouTube investigators, famous content-creating lawyers, or even the head of Patreon, it seems the Reckless Ben case involving $200,000 of 'stolen' Star Wars LEGO is getting increasingly hard to ignore.

Now, one famous voice actor has made her feelings clear and demanded, "Give back the LEGOs," as Tara Strong has compared the Bricks & Minifigs franchise company to one iconic comic book villain.

The whole sordid saga can be traced back to 2023, when Bryan Mansell consigned a collection of 780 LEGO Star Wars sets to a BAM store in Keizer, Oregon. Things get messy when former franchise owner Chrystal Law-Gorman wanted to sell, although her story doesn't match BAM's version of events. YouTuber Ben "Reckless Ben" Schneider launched his own investigation that involved allegations of harassment, multiple arrests, and even 'Mormon Mafia' to start trending online.

The Reckless Ben LEGO saga gets celebrity backing

Even Tara Strong has taken note of the Reckless Ben drama (Instagram / Tara Strong)

Schneider went viral with his first video and shared another one responding to the American Fork Police Department’s claims, but after bodycam footage leaked and BAM launched its own legal proceedings, he's gone quiet.

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The mythical third part of Reckless Ben's investigation remains offline on YouTube, although a June 2026 filing from Chrystal Law-Gorman and her husband could open the door to it finally being made public.

In the meantime, Strong has used her impressive platform to call BAM to task.

For those who don't know, Strong lent her vocals to the likes of The Powerpuff Girls' Bubbles, took over as Timmy Turner in The Fairly OddParents, and voiced Raven in Teen Titans. She's arguably best-known for voicing Harley Quinn in various DC cartoons, movies, and video games.

In terms of Star Wars, Strong provided additional voices in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, also voicing the characters of Risha and Holliday in Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Tara Strong speaks out against Bricks & Minifigs

Taking to TikTok and Instagram, Strong said she had a message for the corporate offices of Bricks & Minifigs. In the 90-second video, Strong gave various minifigs their own voice and vented: "You know, you could just do the right thing and sort of be the hero again."

She then did an impression of The LEGO Movie's Unikitty and added: "Just give the Mansell family back their Legos before I go rage, kitty!”

Claiming that consignment means someone hasn't paid, she accused BAM of 'basically' stealing and continued: "Why don't you grow a pair and give them back their LEGOs?

"You know, you could just do the right thing and give them back their LEGO. It's really that easy. Oh, and let them keep the GoFundMe."

Strong is known for voicing various characters (Rocksteady Studios)

Referring to Schneider as 'Batman', she implored Bricks & Minifigs to drop its lawsuit against him and even said the company is comprised of 'bullies' who are "worse than the Joker, because at least the Joker had a heart."

Strong ended by reprising her role as Bubbles and concluded: "I know monkeys smarter than you. You are a Mojo No-No.

The video tagged Reckless Ben, and at the time of writing, has over 380,000 views and 73,000 likes.

Rallying behind Strong and Schneider, one person said: "I'm sorry, but THEE Tara Strong just called out Bricks and Minifigs😭🫶."

Another joked: "Ummm. So Tara is based af. I hope both sides of her pillows are forever cool."

A third said: "They're cooked! We have Tara on our side!!!"