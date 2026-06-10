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Former LEGO franchise owner gives Brickgate update as $450,000 GoFundMe vanishes overnight
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Former LEGO franchise owner gives Brickgate update as $450,000 GoFundMe vanishes overnight

It comes after Reckless Ben was forced to go quiet due to a lawsuit

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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