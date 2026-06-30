uniladtech homepage
WhatsApp launch 'feature from the 1990s' and its leaving people shocked
Home>Social Media>WhatsApp

WhatsApp launch 'feature from the 1990s' and its leaving people shocked

This could be a privacy game changer

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Anadolu / Contributor via Getty
Whatsapp
Social Media
Reddit