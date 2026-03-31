Instagram has just launched trials of a potentially controversial new feature, as it could allow users to spy on other people – including past relationships – so long as they're willing to pay up beforehand.

Many people curate a digital life on social media platforms like Instagram, updating their story whenever they're out and about without the burden of permanence that full posts provide.

Stories aren't often showing anything groundbreaking, and you'll typically be met with views, food, and drinks whenever you're tapping through the latest updates from people that you follow.

One of the biggest features within Instagram's story system is on the cusp of a major change, however, as Meta is trialing new ways to earn revenue outside of advertising.

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Instagram is trialing a major change to how stories work, as users can now pay to remain anonymous (Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As reported by TechCrunch, Instagram is currently operating a test in Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines that allows users to pay money for a subscription that hides their profile when viewing stories.

Currently, any time you view a story it shows the original poster that you've seen it, and while that's a non-issue for most, it becomes a bit of a problem if you don't want the other person to know that you're interested.

This scenario is typically reserved for people who want to be nosy and spy on their past romantic partners, yet the embarrassment from your inquisitiveness being spotted is never worth it.

Now, with this new feature you'll be able to view stories anonymously in 'stealth mode', although it's unclear whether the original poster will still know that someone has viewed their story this way or whether it will be completely hidden.

Subscribers to this new feature now won't be visible to the original poster when checking their own story (Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The subscription itself is currently sitting between $1 and $2 per month in the trialing countries, but you'd imagine that this price would increase once Meta settles on the features and launches it fully.

Alongside the ability to view stories anonymously, subscribers to the trial are also getting the opportunity to create additional curated audience lists beyond Close Friends, and extend their own stories past the 24-hour limit.

Whether these will prove desirable enough for people to pay up is another question, but it does add a potential fear for many Instagram users who would rather keep on top of everyone that's tuning into their daily activities.

Reddit threads have already been sharing websites that people can use to view stories anonymously without paying, although that does require you to go outside of the app and it appears to not work for every account — especially those that are privated.