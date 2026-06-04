Doja Cat really went full Shania Twain on Elon Musk, and while he might be the world's richest man, the rapper pretty much said, "That don't impress me much."

While Elon Musk seems to be back on the good side of Donald Trump after he went on a spectacular rant about the President of the United States’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, he's still got plenty of detractors.

When not arguing in court with Sam Altman, Musk is beefing on X with the likes of Stephen King, Kathy Griffin, and being mocked by the cast of The Boys.

A slew of big names ranging from Mark Hamill to Barbra Streisand famously left X behind for Bluesky, but there's still a galaxy of stars posting regularly.

Advert

The music world is no stranger to arguing with Elon Musk, most notably after Billie Eilish made her feelings on him clear.

The rapper used her platform to ridicule Elon Musk over X's changes (Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty)

Nicki Minaj may have made the jump to the Make America Great Again Movement and even appeared alongside Musk as his canned Starship launch, but there's no love lost between him and Doja Cat.

While not quite as big a change as his overhaul of Twitter Blue (ah, the good days) or removing the block feature, it seems Doja Cat is peeved that Musk has changed the social media platform's audio features.

In a bizarre but typically passionate rant posted on X, Doja Cat said: "hey elon if u see this please put the audio post feature back on here. Thanks, u frog build looking b*tch. Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand."

Doja Cat has continued to ridicule the world's richest man (Doja Cat / X)

This seems to be in relation to the voice notes feature that was revamped in early 2025. Although it's still possible to send audio notes via DM, Doja is still vexed.

Doubling down on her assault on the tech billionaire, Doja returned less than two hours later when someone pointed out she hadn't tagged him. This time, she added: "@elonmusk put the audio post feature back on this app. Thanks, you hairless no-neck havin, chimpanzee. Face look like it was drawn from memory.

"When u swim on ur back at the beach sh*t look like a man o’ war. Hourglass ankles. Not tryna be mean though sorry."

Even though Doja claims she's not trying to be 'mean', these posts fit with her typically tongue-in-cheek attitude.

Some mocked Doja Cat about her own looks in the replies (Gilbert Flores / Contributor / Getty)

Back in 2024, Musk shared a meme complaining about diversity in film. This also landed on Doja's radar as she raged: "SHUT THE F**K UP SHUT UP NO ONE F**KING CARES SHUT THE F**K UP."

Her latest musings might be a little more articulate, but she's once again split the internet.

Many in the replies went on to mock Musk's appearance and shared his infamous topless yacht pics, while others went on to slam Doja's look.

Some of the more extreme comments suggested that Doja worships Satan (presumably due to the visuals in "Paint The Town Red" and "Demons"), and as you can imagine, a lot turned Musk's own Grok against him and manipulated images to ridicule him.

Something tells us that Doja Cat won't be on Elon Musk's Christmas card list.