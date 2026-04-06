New information about an unsettling call to 911 has been released and it appears to point towards a huge clue in the disappearance of an Air Force general.

This comes after 68 year old William Neil McCasland vanished in February this year, with his wife, Susan Wilkerson, calling the police to report his disappearance.

In the call, Wilkerson could be heard saying that she believed her husband ‘had planned not to be found’ due to the fact that he had left his phone and other items behind at home.

She said at the time: “He’s left his phone. He changed his clothes into... I don’t know what. I think he’s on foot. All of our cars and bicycles are in the garage.

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“He turned it off and left it behind, which seems kind of deliberate because he’s always got his phone. He has a smartwatch. I don’t know if that’s with him or not.”

McCasland was a noted figure in the UFO community (U.S. Air Force)

According to Wilkerson, the retired general had disappeared without a trace, taking with him just a pair of boots and a .38-caliber revolver.

The wife went on to reveal that McCasland had been dealing with short-term memory loss and anxiety but did not believe he intended to take his own life, adding: “Other than saying if his brain body keeps deteriorating, he didn’t want to live like that. But it seemed to me that was just a ‘man, I hate how this is going’ kind of thing.”

McCasland previously worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, which has been linked to conspiracy theories of UFOs.

Now, some believe that the base contains debris which had been left by a crash-landed alien spaceship.

Some believe the former general was linked to UFO research (Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/Getty Images)

Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett spoke to WABC radio about McCasland, where he said: “He’s the guy that had a lot of nuclear secrets. I’ve been told by several sources that he was the gatekeeper for the UFO stuff.”

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Chris Swecker, who is a former FBI assistant director, said: “[Foreign adversaries] target individuals and try to compromise them or bribe them. So there's a whole lot of different ways that espionage occurs.

“People who are touching on technology areas that hostile foreign intelligence services want to get their hands on... This is the type of investigation that the FBI has to take over, or at least work jointly, and look for potential connections to a hostile foreign intelligence service.”