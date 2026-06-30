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Scientists warn parasite that billions of people are exposed to has 'no drug that cures it'
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Scientists warn parasite that billions of people are exposed to has 'no drug that cures it'

The parasite is transmitted to humans through cat feces

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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