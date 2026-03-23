Scientists break down catastrophic aftermath of nuclear war on human health

Experts have broken down what the catastrophic aftermath of a nuclear war could potentially have on the health of humanity.

This comes as fears surrounding a possible third world war continue to grow as global tensions worsen.

Now, scientists have outlined how the use of nuclear weapons would impact human health.

Scientists have outlined how the use of nuclear weapons would impact human health (ANDRZEJ WOJCICKI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images)

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According to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine, a nuclear war would be catastrophic for people and the aftermath would bring about a whole host of other ‘medical problems’.

Experts believe that diseases such as malaria, dysentery, salmonella, typhoid, dengue fever and encephalitis would become widespread among the survivors of a nuclear conflict, with the situation made only worse by a lack of access to clean water.

In another report titled The Medical Implications of Nuclear War, it details how many of the ‘familiar barriers to the spread of communicable disease’ will end up being ‘seriously compromised’ by a nuclear war.

It went on to say: “A host of enteric diseases not yet encountered by most Americans may be expected to spread widely.”

Many people have taken to social media to share their own thoughts on the matter, with one user writing on Reddit: “Majority of people in targeted areas who didn't die immediately would die later initially from radiation, then starvation and disease due to lack of infrastructure and broken supply chains. Ironically people in highly populated developed nations would probably fare worse than those in the third world agrarian societies. Countries and areas not targeted would have a massive refugee problem and potentially be overwhelmed soon after. Areas relatively close to target zones would have refugee issues and be in constant fear of fallout blowing in their direction.

Fears surrounding a possible third world war continue to grow as global tensions worsen (Anton Petrus/Getty Images)

“Worldwide communications would be instantly and massively disrupted with limited or no internet in most of the world. Satellite communications would be a casualty too. Ham radio operators would become instantly prestigious.”

Another said: “I don't want to even know about it ..go ahead and take me anything is better than seeing humanity suffer in the aftermath.”

A third person commented: “The big question is would you want to survive? As well as radiation, total collapse of infrastructure, agriculture and any form of organised government, the climate would be even more fucked than it is now.”

And a fourth added: “If it does happen, and it’s still a big “IF”, I for one would not want to stick around.”