Whether you're a Sober Sally or like to kick back with a big glass of red while soaking in a hot bath, we're not here to judge.

Still, just like science has advanced in terms of warning us about the dangers of smoking, more research is being done about the long-term effects of alcohol.

We've previously shown off simulations that reveal all the benefits that happen to your body when you kick the bottle, with it said to be especially detrimental to our hearts as we get older.

Alongside the obvious liver damage, there are also concerns about what alcohol does to our brains, with experts warning it can increase your chance of dementia. All pretty cheery science stuff.

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Alcohol was declared a Group 1 carcinogen all the way back in 1987 due to evidence that it can cause cancers in the pharynx, larynx, esophagus, and liver, while there's also the increased risk of those who smoke and drink at the same time – the pair often going hand in hand.

Back in 2023, the World Health Organization published a damning report that declared no level of alcohol consumption is safe for our health, and yet, how many of us continue to pop the corks on a Friday night?

Looking at the effects of alcohol, Brazilian photographer Marcos Alberti embarked on "The Wine Project" to photograph his subjects in various states of 'giddiness' when quaffing glasses of wine. The fascinating experiment first took place in 2016, as Alberti photographed his subjects after one, two, and three glasses of wine.

Alberti later returned to the idea in 2023, snapping more wannabe guinea pigs who didn't mind having their drunken expressions splashed over the internet and shared on his @marcos_alberti Instagram. Discussing his muses, Alberti said: "At the end of every glass of wine a snapshot, nothing fancy, a face and a wall, 3 times.

“People from all walks of life, music, art, fashion, dance, architecture, advertising got together for a couple of nights and by the end of the third glass several smiles emerged and many stories were told."

But what harm is wine actually doing to your brain? Medical professionals at Northwestern Medicine have explained what alcohol does to your brain through the various stages of intoxication. It's some of these early stages that we're seeing in Alberti's photographs. While Alberti only photographed his subjects over three glasses of wine, and no one looked like they pushed it too far, Northwestern Medicine reiterates that seven stages range from 'subliminal intoxication' (blood alcohol content of between 0.01 and 0.05) to 'death' (a potential BAC over 0.45 caused by alcohol poisoning).

Although it depends on your weight, most people will enter subliminal intoxication after just one drink, with the outlet reiterating: "You may not look like you have been drinking, but your reaction time, behavior and judgment may be slightly altered."

Drinking too much can lead to more than just raucous behavior (Florilegius / Contributor / Getty)

The second stage is 'euphoria' (not the TV series), which is characterized by the early stages of drinking when your brain releases more dopamine. As this chemical is linked to pleasure, you'll tend to feel more relaxed and confident in this 'tipsy' stage, but take note that your reasoning and memory will likely be impaired.

As the wine flows, we then enter the 'excitement' stage. With a BAC of 0.08 to 0.25, you are now considered legally intoxicated, with the alcohol affecting your occipital lobe, temporal lobe, and frontal lobe in your brain.

Northwestern Medicine reminds us that "drinking too much can cause side effects specific to each lobe's role, including blurred vision, slurred speech and hearing, and lack of control, respectively."

Other negative effects from this stage include mood swings, impaired judgement, and potential nausea or vomiting.

The 'confusion' stage is characterized by disorientation due to your cerebellum being impacted, with possible short-term memory loss or even blackouts. 'Stupor' comes from a BAC of 0.25, suggesting you might have alcohol poisoning, 'coma' with a BAC of 0.35, thanks to "compromised respiration and circulation, motor responses and reflexes," and the aforementioned 'death' stage coming after a BAC over 0.45 due to the brain failing to control your vital functions.

Even though Marcos Alberti's photographs were just a bit of fun with silly faces to show off some merry party guests, it also opens our eyes to just how easy it could be to take things too far.