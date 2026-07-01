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World given Ebola warning following DR Congo outbreak and suspected case in the UK
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World given Ebola warning following DR Congo outbreak and suspected case in the UK

Over 10,000 people died during the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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