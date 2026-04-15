It turns out that there are some things money can’t buy, which certainly appears to be the case for Mark Zuckerberg.

This comes after the Galapagos Islands banned the billionaire from using any toys that are aboard his $400 million superyacht.

The Facebook co-founder is often spotted enjoying a life of luxury aboard his 387-foot megayacht known as Launchpad, notably appearing to spend New Years Eve in the Gulf of California after leaving Mexico.

Since then, Launchpad has been seen in the likes of Norway and the Mediterranean before heading towards the Galapagos Islands.

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Mark Zuckerberg owns a 387-foot megayacht known as Launchpad (Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Located just over 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador, the islands are a volcanic archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.

The Galapagos Islands are heavily protected, with a whopping 97% of the land area having been designated as a national park.

The area is home to a huge 76,000-square-mile marine reserve which was put in place to safeguard its unique biodiversity.

However, this means that Zuckerberg’s activity in the region could be limited after it was reported that the Galapagos Marine Reserve banned the tech mogul from using any of the yacht’s toys during his trip.

This includes things like drones, jet skis, and sport fishing.

Last year, Zuckerberg was slammed for his megayacht use after it was revealed that the ship had burned hundreds of thousands of gallons of diesel in the previous 12 months.

The Meta boss was criticized by members of the public over the potential impact this could have on climate change.

This has sparked a reaction online with many people taking to social media to share their own thoughts on the matter.

On X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote: “Another reminder that Net Zero is only for the peasants.”

Mark Zuckerberg's activity in the Galapagos Islands has been limited (Jason Henry/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Another said: “Meanwhile ordinary people drive electric cars and recycle, because the planet matters. But for him, apparently, the planet doesn’t matter.”

A third person joked: “Yes, but on that yacht they use paper straws, which offsets all carbon emissions.”

And a fourth added: “Meanwhile ordinary people drive electric cars and recycle, because the planet matters. But for him, apparently, the planet doesn’t matter.”

According to a piece by the Greek Reporter, in just nine months, the megayacht burned over 528,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

This resulted in over 5,300 tons of carbon emissions by the one yacht, which is the equivalent of the carbon emissions emitted by almost 400 households in the US over a year-long period.