New reports by consumer champion Which? has identified a number of potentially 'lethal' phone accessories being sold by leading marketplaces, warning people about the dangers associated with buying unauthorized or third-party chargers.

It can often feel like a waste of money buying official accessories for your phone – especially as Apple in particular is known for marking up add-ons for its iPhones and MacBooks – but you'll find that it's often worth paying the extra for the guarantee of quality.

This is particularly the case when it comes to charging devices, as not only do these ensure the long-term health of the gadgets themselves, but buying the wrong one could even put your life at risk in certain extreme circumstances.

As reported by the Independent, Which? has outlined a new warning in reference to several third-party phone chargers after tests produced alarming results regarding their safety and legality within the United Kingdom.

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Phone chargers from some of the biggest third-party marketplaces could put your life at risk (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Which? tested 15 different phone chargers that were purchased from 7 popular online retailers, including Amazon Haul, AliExpress, B&Q Marketplace, Debenhams Marketplace, and eBay.

By far the most shocking result indicated that 9 out of the 15 tested products posed an immediate risk of electrocution for anyone that was using them due to their poor manufacturing quality, and all 15 failed to provide the necessary information on their packaging, making them illegal to sell in the UK.

On top of this, 8 out of the 15 chargers showed signs of a fire and explosion risk, as electrical arcing – like loud buzzing, snaps, crackles, and sizzles – were heard within just 10 seconds of the product turning on in some cases, and this could have lethal consequences.

Most of the chargers tested either had a risk of electrocution or fire, which could both prove to be fatal (David Benito/Getty Images)

Thankfully, all 15 of the products tested have since been removed from the marketplaces where they were sold, but it makes clear the risk you take when buying a third-party device as it's almost guaranteed that these aren't the only devices posing a risk.

Laying out the dangers that these products can pose to unwitting consumers, Sue Davies, Which? head of consumer protection policy, illustrated:

"Badly designed electricals like these can have life-altering – even fatal – consequences. Online marketplaces have known about the danger of knock-off chargers for the better part of a decade, but consumers continue to be placed at risk."

Davies has called on the UK government to implement new regulations and safety protections against products like these, which would put the burden on marketplaces to ensure "the safety of products sold through their third-party sellers, with tough enforcement for those that fall short."