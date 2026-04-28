Piper Rockelle faces more backlash, with the young OnlyFans creator supposedly coming face-to-face with a 58-year-old superfan who admits he's admired her from afar for years.

Making a pivot from creating content on the likes of YouTuber before she turned 18, she celebrated adulthood by launching her own OnlyFans and quickly caused a stir when she claimed to be making bank.

Back in the day, a much younger Rockelle is remembered for Dance Twins and then heading up Piper's Squad on YouTube.

That's a whole saga on its own, with a lawsuit against her mother being sensationalized for Netflix's Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. As Rockelle entered her later teens, she started filming content on TikTok for Bop House, which is a collective of OnlyFans creators that was founded by Sophie Rain.

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Rockelle claims that she doesn't care about the age of her fans (Instagram / Piper Rockelle)

Rockelle then launched her own OnlyFans on January 1, 2026, claiming she earned over $1 million in less than an hour and nearly $3 million on her first day alone. Both these posts were later deleted, although Rockelle has clapped back at the 'haters' as she maintains she's earning a fortune from the platform.

Although the young star has previously said she has no problem with older fans viewing her content, a few eyebrows have been raised when she sat down with her ‘top spender’.

In a clip posted to X, the 18-year-old Rockelle is chatting to her 58-year-old superfan and asks when he first discovered her. He says it's right after he got his computer, which was six years ago, and would've made her 12 at the time.

As you can imagine, the comments made for uncomfortable reading, with many branding both the man and Rockelle as 'disgusting'. Others said they were 'praying' for her, but many were grossed out by the clip in general.

One person wrote: "She still looks like she's 12, creepy guys gonna creep."





Another complained: "This is not a fun podcast moment. This is a safeguarding failure that nobody in that room reacted to properly."

Rockelle doesn't seem to mind, sharing the clip and adding: "He is my number one supporter and I have so much love for him 🫶🏼."

Others claim it's all part of a con, with several suggesting it's comedian Don Barris hiding behind the shades. Either way, it appears to feed into Rockelle's narrative of being promoted by controversy.

Someone else concluded: "This is clearly fake and advertising for her personal brand/OF. There are entire discords where streamers and aspiring influencers pay in the thousands for their controversial clips to be put on X, they get paid per view. Disgusting that they would fake pedophilia for views."

Whether real or fake, it seems the internet is once again talking about Piper Rockelle as her OF earnings keep flowing in.