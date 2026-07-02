Palantir CEO Alex Karp is grabbing headlines following a seemingly disastrous interview where he appeared not just to attack his rivals, but the artificial intelligence industry in general. When your company is billed as a top-tier AI software vendor, investors probably aren't going to be too impressed when you issue a scathing takedown of your sector.

What started as a general chat about Palantir's future and how it positions itself against its rivals soon turned into a heated debate where the controversial Palantir boss claimed he was worried he was going to get thrown out of the studio.

As reported by Futurism, Karp appeared to have the ultimate bad day when he spoke to CNBC's "Squawk Box" and called business models of Anthropic and OpenAI "effing insane." While Karp was there to talk about Palantir and Nvidia helping build out the U.S. government's AI infrastructure, he ended up leaving viewers concerned for his well-being.

Karp delivered a passionate but out-there 20 minute interview (FABRICE COFFRINI / Contributor / Getty)

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A clearly passionate Karp ranted: "These models have been completely over, irresponsibly over-sale, and the sale is, it’s dangerous for everyone, which is why I can give [AI] to all your adversaries but I can’t give it to the Department of War, or I can’t safely give it to an enterprise in this country, without being certain that the Alpha of that business could transfer to this model tomorrow, ie I have no business, no job.'"

When CNBC's Becky Quick said, "You sound pretty angry,” Karp snapped back: "No. This is the voice of American business that is being channeled through me!"

He went on to explain how his parents' ambitions for him to lecture at prestigious universities might not come true because these institutions are likely to shun him now.

Naming no names, Karp argued that complaints about AI get 'outsourced' to him and that companies prefer if they come from the "neurodivergent crazy person that apparently is on drugs, the one thing I don’t do."





here is the entirety of Palantir CEO Alex Karp's televised nervous breakdown this morning on CNBC pic.twitter.com/gzD8debrKB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

As the panel tried to wrap things up, Karp continued to vent and then asked if they were off the air.

Ahead of the interview, Palantir released a nine-point manifesto on 'AI sovereignty' via X. Here, the company criticized tokenmaxxing and implored companies to keep ownership of their data.

Karp is known for his sometimes eccentric actions, previously swinging swords around the office, describing his company as anti-woke, and maintaining that the disarmament of Germany and Japan after World War II was an 'overcorrection'.

More than this, there's the now-infamous call where Karp praised Elon Musk's DOGE for causing disruption, adding: "Disruption, at the end of the day, exposes things that aren't working. There will be ups and downs. There's a revolution. Some people are going to get their heads cut off. We're expecting to see really unexpected things and to win."

Karp didn't mince his words in the fiery exchange (CNBC)

Repeatedly talking about killing people is one thing, but in replies to the CNBC interview, there are genuine concerns about Karp.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared the entire thing and wrote: "Here is the entirety of Palantir CEO Alex Karp's televised nervous breakdown this morning on CNBC."

Someone else mused: "This man is deeply disturbed. This company needs to be removed from every computer paid for by taxpayers. It is fascist metastatic cancer trying to replace the government. If Democrats need an issue to run on, curing America of Palantir is a very good one."

Another added: "The fact that this clearly unstable person is building surveillance infrastructure for the U.S. military and immigration enforcement, while acquiring massive amounts of data from unsuspecting citizens in the process, is disturbing."

Others called out Rupar and others for sensationalism, saying that this is Karp's typically enthusiastic style and nowhere near an actual breakdown.

Either way, this probably isn't an easy day for Palantir's PR department.