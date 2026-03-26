Warning: This article contains discussion of assisted dying, which some readers may find distressing.

The tragic story of Noelia Castillo Ramos has grabbed the attention of the world's media, with a landmark case seeing her opt for euthanasia in a desperate plea to cure her depression at the age of just 25.

Debate around assisted dying has always been a divisive one, especially in the aftermath of September 2024's singular use of the Sarco pod, which claimed the life of an unnamed 64-year-old woman from the USA.

As reported by Marca, Ramos' right to die has been authorized by the European Court of Human Rights, also being approved by the Constitutional Court in Spain. Claiming she was born into a 'broken family', Ramos has lived under institutional care at various points in her life and was reportedly subjected to multiple sexual assaults at a care center in 2022. This led to her attempting to take her own life when she jumped from the fifth floor of a building.

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Ramos previously tried to end her life by jumping off a building (Antena 3)

The incident apparently left Ramos paraplegic and suffering from constant pain. The Constitutional Court took this into account and deemed it was "serious, chronic and disabling" in support of her case as part of 2021's Organic Law on the Regulation of Euthanasia. Ultimately, the courts deemed that Noelia has a right to die because she "has full capacity to decide.”

Noelia's father has chastised the European Court of Human Rights and campaigned against the decision with Christian lawyers, saying he won't be with his daughter at the end. Her mother sees things differently, as Yolanda Ramos admitted: "I do not agree, but I will always be by her side".

With Ramos supposed to undergo euthanasia today (March 26), she gave her final interview to Antena 3's "Y Ahora Sonsoles".

In her final interview, Noelia Castillo Ramos said she's never had any doubts that this is the right decision to make. Discussing her situation, the 25-year-old explained, "I was very clear about it from the beginning," but went on to say none of her family is in favor of her choice: "I'm leaving, and you're staying here with all the pain. But I think, and all the pain I've suffered over the years...I just want to leave in peace now, and stop suffering, period."





As for her thoughts on her family, Ramos concluded: "A father's, or a mother's, or a sister's happiness doesn't have to come before a daughter's happiness or the sadness of a daughter's life."

This was something echoed by Ramos' mother, who simply says she doesn't want Noelia to 'suffer' anymore.

Organizations like The Last Resort continue to fight for people's right to die, while the United Kingdom grapples with amendments to its Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. This comes as the number of UK residents who have sought assisted death at Dignitas climbed to its second-highest record in two decades. Assisted dying is legal in 11 U.S. jurisdictions, although strict laws mean patients have to be mentally competent adults who have six months or less to live, and they have to be able to self-administer the life-ending medication.

There has been an intense debate about Ramos' situation online, although many supported her decision.

For advice, support, and more information, you can contact Dignity in Dying via their website or email them at [email protected]. For more state resources, you can also contact End of Life Choices Oregon or Patient Choices Vermont.

Additionnally, if you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.