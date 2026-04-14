A recent class action lawsuit filed against Google could land you with a significant payout, as a settlement of around $135 million has been agreed by the tech giant giving over 100 million Android users a means for potential compensation.

One of the biggest supposed benefits of opting for an Android device is the added freedom that it provides, and while Google has removed some key features that many considered essential to the experience in recent years, it still offers a far more flexible ecosystem to ones provided by rivals like Apple.

That doesn't mean that there's not still risks that you have to undergo, however, and a recent lawsuit filed against Google has revealed that the company overseeing the Android umbrella might have allegedly done more than you would have expected.

Taking place in a California court, the case of Joseph Taylor et al., v. Google LLC. alleged that the latter had "caused Android mobile devices to transfer a variety of information to Google without users' permission, consuming users' cellular data," although Google maintains the position that it has done nothing wrong.

Advert

This affects a period of nearly ten years, with the accusations beginning from November 12, 2017 all the way to the present, and it opens up the opportunity for a significant payout for those affected.

How much compensation will be given from the class action lawsuit?

Right now there is no specific amount that each individual will receive as a consequence of the class action lawsuit, although the overall settlement figure sits at $135 million in total.

Google has reached a settlement of $135 million which will be confirmed by the court in June this year (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

It is expected that over 100 million individuals will have been affected by the infraction within the period from November 12, 2017 so if everyone claims the shared amount might not be anything to necessarily write home about, but the money you receivecould depend on how long you were impacted for.

Additionally, not all of the $135 million figure will go strictly towards compensation payouts, as it will also pay for administration costs, the fees, costs, and expenses of the case's attorneys, service awards to the class representatives, and finally any taxes incurred by the funds present within the settlement.

Payments will also only be granted once the court officially approves the settlement amount, which is expected following a hearing on June 23, 2026, pending any further appeals.

How to sign up to receive payment

You can sign up to begin the payment process through the official website, which details the procedure of the ongoing class action suit alongside the election process for payment.

You can sign up for payment from the class action lawsuit through the official website (Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Select the 'Payment Election' option at the top of the page, and you'll be asked to input both your Notice ID – which you should have received as part of your personalized notice alerting you to the status of the lawsuit – alongside your confirmation code.

This lawsuit only affects individuals within the United States that have used an Android phone within that period of time, and you also need to have not participated in a class action lawsuit in California in the past in order to qualify.

When is the deadline for signing up?

There are three key dates currently associated with the class action suit, although the official deadline hasn't yet been set considering there still needs to be confirmation from the courts on the settlement amount.

This will likely become clearer after the final approval hearing on June 23, but signing up as early as possible is the best thing you can do to ensure you don't miss out.

If you don't wish to be part of the settlement process, or you object to the details currently outlined, then the deadline for both of those procedures is May 29, 2026.