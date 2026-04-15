There's one common daily habit that seemingly has allowed some of the world's richest people to achieve success, and it's something that anyone could pick up themselves.

While most people won't ever earn even a fraction of Elon Musk's record-breaking wealth across their entire lifetime, that doesn't mean that there aren't some habits and lessons that you can add to your own life to achieve success — no matter how small.

Jeff Bezos, for example, dedicates a small period of the morning for time with his family whenever he wakes up, and while doing that won't suddenly mean that you're in the company of billionaires, it certainly can't help when it comes to improving your life.

Few people are as equipped as Jon McNeill when it comes to sharing the habits of the world's richest individuals, as he previously served as the president of Tesla and COO of car-sharing app Lyft, reporting to figures as influential as the aforementioned Musk.

Advert

Jon McNeill has worked under some of the world's most successful people, and he's shared one of their most common habits (The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Speaking to Fortune, McNeill revealed one simple yet impactful habit that he not only observed among highly successful individuals but has implemented into his own life with success, and it's something you might already even be doing.

"Reading is probably the single most important thing you can do," McNeill claimed, putting a heavy emphasis on implementing it into your life as a daily habit.

He explained that "over time, I noticed that many of the most successful people in the world would read constantly," adding that he feels "like this exercise of reading every day really refreshes my brain every morning, and it keeps me engaged in a way that I wasn't before."

Reading every single day is a simple yet effective habit that could lead to success according to McNeill (Getty Stock)

Musk, McNeill's former boss, has spoken repeatedly about the knowledge and insight he has gained from reading, and it's a similar tale for billionaire and former Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet who claimed that he spends 80 per cent of his day scouring the pages of a book.

There's a good chance that Musk reads a fair amount on X these days too, although if your timeline is anything like most people's then there's likely little value to be found when it comes to knowledge there unfortunately.

The rise of phones has had an undeniable impact on the number of people that read for pleasure, yet even if it's just a few pages a day it's bound to have a positive impact on your life and health, even if it just encourages your brain to remain active.