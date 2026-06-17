After two decades of impervious privacy, techno-capitalist Peter Thiel's secret society, Dialog, has been exposed to the world, revealing a membership list of the world's most powerful figures alongside a number of alarming leaked topics discussed during the group's annual global retreats.

While many people have been focused on the leaked list of members – and rightfully so, considering it includes government officials, tech leaders, and powerful figures like Elon Musk – one of the more intriguing aspects emerging from the exposé of Dialog, has been their discussion points.

All these powerful figures don't just get together to enjoy each other's company after all, as the purpose of the incredibly private group for the last 20 years has been to ruminate over the world's seemingly most pressing issues.

Connective tissue between many of the most frequently discussed concerns unsurprisingly revolved around the emergence of artificial intelligence, yet talks covered everything from the members' sex lives to the possibility of World War 3.

What topics were revealed in the Dialog leak?

As reported by WIRED, the leak – which was orchestrated by famous Swiss hactivist maia arson crimew, who previously exposed the US government's No Fly List alongside accessing over 150,000 cameras in security company Verkada's network – revealed more information than expected regarding Dialog's upcoming 2026 summer retreat.

Advert

Topics planned for discussion have been leaked from Peter Thiel's highly secretive society, Dialog (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

These retreats take place on an annual basis, with members meeting up in a pre-determined location that seemingly changes every year. The main event appears to be talks on various topics from individual members, but participants can also take part in optional local activities and even bring a guest along with them.

This year's retreat, set to take place in Dublin, Ireland, has a packed program of off-the-record discussion sessions, including the following topics for members to mull over:

Money (Does?) Buy Happiness

Bring Back Nuclear

Navigating WWIII

Battlefield Technologies

How's Your Sex LIfe?

Build-a-Cult

Build-a-Party

These all almost veer into parody if you were to imagine what a secret society of influential figures would be discussing, but it's broadly an amalgamation of some of the biggest talking points in politics right now — especially in the United States.

It's also certainly no coincidence that three of the topics seemingly revolve around the rapidly evolving landscape of global combat, with conversations surrounding World War 3 joined by advancements in AI weaponry – something Anthrophic has stood up against – and perhaps even the threat of nuclear weapons, although that could also obviously refer to nuclear power too.

The prospect of World War 3 is a topic that crops up repeatedly in plans for Dialog's 2026 retreat (Daniel Torok/White House via Getty Images)

Love is seemingly also a primary motivator for Dialog members, with panels on their sex lives joined by a discreet matchmaking service to help find "meaningful connections for exceptional people."

Considering Elon Musk is joined by Shivon Zilis – the mother of four of his children – on the list, it wouldn't be surprising if other members have found romance in this branch of high society.

AI was a common talking point amongst Dialog members

Another vibrant point of discussion for many Dialog members was AI, and that's no surprise considering its central role in the political and tech worlds for both the last few years and the imminent future.

While many of the leaked retreat topics likely involve pontifications surrounding artificial intelligence, it appeared most frequently in the sign-up sheets for prospective members, who were asked to predict the future.

Dialog members commonly predicted civil unrest and 'societal degeneration' as a result of AI (Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Most of the leading figures in the tech world have proclaimed its positive impact on the world, yet overwhelmingly members appeared to focus on its destructive potential.

Responses highlighted the almost inevitable likelihood that most people will lose their jobs, and as a result of that an 'AI winter' will likely be triggered alongside increased hostility – and perhaps even domestic terrorism – will be targeted towards data centers at the heart of the issue.

One individual predicted that "societal degeneration will continue to accelerate," while another suggested that it won't be long before criminal defendants start calling upon AI lawyers in lieu of human attorneys.