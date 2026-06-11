uniladtech homepage
Humans killed by 'terminator drones' for first time ever in deadly test
Home>News

Humans killed by 'terminator drones' for first time ever in deadly test

'Everything it sees will be killed'

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Anadolu / Contributor via Getty
News
World News
Politics
AI
Robots